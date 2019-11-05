Firefighters find body inside northwest Iowa house

SPENCER, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say a man’s body was found by firefighters inside a northwest Iowa house.

Spencer Fire & Rescue Department says firetrucks were sent to a Spencer residence a little after 10 a.m. Monday. The body was found inside a bedroom.

The body’s been identified as that of 72-year-old Lawrence Bendlin.

Flames were confined to one room, but there was smoke damage throughout the house. The fire cause is being investigated.

