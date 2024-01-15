RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO)– Firefighters in Rapid City battled multiple blazes in below freezing temperatures on Sunday.

The first happened just before 10 a.m. in the 12-hundred block of South Street. Crews arriving on scene found fire in an apartment. The resident was outside when firefighters arrived.

Around 3 hours later, crews responded to a fire on 12 Street and Kansas City Street. Firefighters arriving on scene found smoke and flames coming from a home. Everyone was able to get outside safely.

And then at around 5:30, a third fire was reported in the 16-hundred block of 6th Street. Fire could be seen coming from the home as crews arrived.

All residents were able to get out safely. The causes of these fires are under investigation.