RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurting in an overnight fire in Rapid City Tuesday.

The Rapid City Fire Department says crews were called to the 3200 block of West Saint Cloud Street at around 7:45 p.m.

Firefighters arriving on scene found fire coming from a garage. Before crews could knock it down the fire spread to the attic and roof of the garage. Officials say the fire also damaged nearby buildings.