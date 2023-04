SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews have responded to a fire Monday afternoon in Sioux Falls.

Firefighters were called to a home on the 5000 Block of E Harmony St Monday around 2:45 p.m. CT. That area is to the northeast of Sycamore Avenue and 41st Street.

House fire on Harmony Avenue

Smoke could be seen from several miles away in Sioux Falls as firefighters responded.

Smoke from fire in eastern Sioux Falls

This is a developing story; look for updates here as new information is confirmed.