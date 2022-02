HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KELO) — Fire crews responded to a grassfire along Interstate 90 Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters got the call just after 4 p.m. CT. They were dispatched to an area near Humboldt.

Based on photos from our KELOLAND News photographer, the fire appears to have burned the ditch and part of a nearby field.

Winds in the area were gusting at more than 30 miles per hour at the time.

The strong winds kept firefighters on the western side of South Dakota busy on Tuesday as well.