Firefighters investigating cause of early morning motel fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is investigating a fire that sparked overnight at a motel in the northwestern part of the city.

Crews were called to the 3000 block of West Russell Street around 2 a.m. Monday. Fire fighters say there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the building on the first floor.

Fire crews were able to put the fire out within 15 minutes. Authorities say the fire damaged a first floor motel room.

One person reported smoke inhalation, but was treated on scene.

