Firefighters battle flames, freezing temps at Custer house fire

by: Kullyn Meffert

Courtesy Custer Volunteer Fire Department

CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters from multiple agencies had to deal with freezing temperatures while battling a fire in Custer Thursday night.

The Custer Volunteer Fire Department says crews were called to the 400 block of Harney Street just after 9 p.m. Firefighters first on scene saw flames coming from a two-story home.

Heavy smoke and the location of the fire struck a second alarm, eventually the fire went to multiple alarms.

Officials say no injuries were reported from the call.

The Black Hills Fire Chaplains Association and The Red Cross are helping the resident.

