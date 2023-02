WALWORTH COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Walworth County had to battle flames in the frigid cold.

Emergency management posted pictures showing the ice that was forming on the ground, the fire trucks and even on the firefighters themselves.

The Mobridge Fire Department was called to the fire Wednesday afternoon.

They fought the cold and wind to try to save part of the building, but the structure is a total loss.

Crews were able to get a tractor and a vehicle out.