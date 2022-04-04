SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials are looking into what sparked a fire in the south-central part of Sioux Falls Sunday afternoon.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says they were called to the 1900 block of South Duluth Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Firefighters first on scene found a garage and shed on fire. The garage collapsed due to extensive fire damage, officials say.

Crews were able to quickly put the fire out and remained on scene to check for hotspots.

Officials say none of the residents were hurt, but a firefighter had minor injuries.