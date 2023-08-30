SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A highway in Western South Dakota was shut down for a short time as crews battled a hay bale fire earlier this week.

The Battle Creek Fire Department says it happened on Highway 79 at 5:03 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Visibility on the highway was low due to the smoke.

Photo from the Battle Creek Fire Department

Photo from the Battle Creek Fire Department

Photo from the Battle Creek Fire Department

Photo from the Battle Creek Fire Department

Photo from the Battle Creek Fire Department

The department shared photos of the scene.

Round bales on a semi-trailer had caught fire.

One firefighter responded with a tractor and took over a dozen bales that were burning off the trailer. Another firefighter was treated for heat-related illness but was not taken to the hospital.