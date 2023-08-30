SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A highway in Western South Dakota was shut down for a short time as crews battled a hay bale fire earlier this week.

The Battle Creek Fire Department says it happened on Highway 79 at 5:03 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Visibility on the highway was low due to the smoke.

  • Photo from the Battle Creek Fire Department
The department shared photos of the scene.

Round bales on a semi-trailer had caught fire.

One firefighter responded with a tractor and took over a dozen bales that were burning off the trailer. Another firefighter was treated for heat-related illness but was not taken to the hospital.