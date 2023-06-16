SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters are used to wearing heavy gear and equipment. But a Rock Rapids, Iowa firefighter is going the extra mile wearing his gear, literally.

Dusty Ramsey has been on the Rock Rapids fire department for just over a year now.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This National Guardsman and volunteer firefighter is used to suiting up and putting on his uniforms, but this weekend, during Heritage Days, he’ll suit up for something entirely different.

“I’ve been a little bit nervous just knowing how many people are going to be there,” Dusty said.

Tomorrow as part of the festivities Ramsey will be running in the 5k…..in full gear, including his air tank.

“I think it’s going to be hot, I’ll definitely be tired we’ll just see how long it takes to finish it,” Dusty said.

Ramsey decided to make a fundraiser out of it, because this firefighter has a burning desire to help the Oaklyn Foundation.

“Basically since day one they’ve been there for us for all different types of support, so it was a no brainer for us to pick that,” Dusty said.

The non-profit helps grieving families who have lost newborns.

The Oaklyn Foundation helped the Ramseys after losing their son, Knox, at birth back in April.

The foundation provided the Ramseys with financial support and a care package.

“But the biggest thing for me was the emotional support, that they gave me throughout that time and the experience we went through, nobody wants to go through that, but having people walk along side you like the Oaklyn Foundation really helped me throughout the process,” Ivy said.

While Ramsey is running the 5k in full gear, he’ll swap out his boots for running shoes….but still…it won’t be an easy thing to do.

“I think it’s awesome, he’s a great husband and I’m proud of him for doing this,” Ivy said.

So is the entire community, who’ll be there cheering him on, including a little voice from heaven.

“Knowing that I have the whole community around me and my friends and family and our son Knox looking down on us, I think it’ll be a really good feeling to finish and get done with it,” Dusty said.

The 5k gets underway at 8 o-clock Saturday morning at Island Park. So far they’ve raised over $12,000 if you’d like to donate click here.