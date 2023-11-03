SOUTH DAKOTA (KELO) — A South Dakota firefighter has has plead guilty to making child pornography.

In December of last year — the F-B-I received a tip that a married couple was creating child pornography using a young girl.

Investigators traced the images to Timothy Scott White.

Authorities say Timothy was part of the Piedmont Fire Department and the Spearfish Emergency Ambulance Service.

Court documents say the child pornography images would be uploaded to Wickr, which is an app that allows people to send encrypted messages.

Investigators found hundreds of pictures and videos that Timothy White had distributed. He also received thousands of illegal images.

According to a plea agreement, he could spend anywhere from 15-years to life in prison.