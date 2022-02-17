CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — The Custer Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Pine Street on Thursday.

According to a press release, first arriving firefighters found moderate to heavy smoke conditions in the interior of an attached garage and two-story residential structure.





Photos from Custer Volunteer Fire Department

The fire extended to the exterior roof and a tree near the home.

There were no reports of injuries to citizens or domestic animals. One Firefighter was struck by part of a collapsing wall and was transported to Custer Monument hospital for evaluation.