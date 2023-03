RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) — A firefighter received minor injuries battling a house fire north of Rapid City, in Meade County Friday.

The fire burning in an attached garage spread to the home located on Elk Creek Road.

Everyone inside got out safely.

Firefighters called for backup because of the fire’s remote location and lack of water at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say it appears to be accidental.

The injured firefighter was treated at the scene.