RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO)- Investigators in the Black Hills are looking into what sparked a fire in northern Rapid City.

The North Haines Volunteer Fire Department says it happened just after 1:30 Wednesday afternoon in the 1400 block of John Street.

Crews arriving on scene found fire in the attic of a building that was going through major renovations.

Firefighters from the Rapid City, Black Hawk, Piedmont, Rapid Valley, Box Elder, and Whispering Pines Fire Departments also responded. No one was hurt.