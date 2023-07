GRANT COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple agencies were called to multiple fires along railroad tracks in Grant County earlier this week.

Grant County Emergency Management says the fires happened along tracks near Highway 12 at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Photo from Grant County Emergency Management.

Officials say a total of nine fires stretched along the tracks.

Train traffic was stopped to keep firefighters safe and for hoses to be pulled across the tracks because of rough terrain.

BNSF was called in to monitor smoldering railroad ties nearby.