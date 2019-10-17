Fire stations across Sioux Falls hosting open house tours this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – This week, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is giving families a chance to learn the ins and outs of what it’s like doing their job.

When most of us think of what a firefighter does, the usual thought comes to mind:

“They go to a fire, put it out and come back,” Mother Carrie Punt said.

But there’s so much more to it than that.

“They train all day, they’re here for 24 hours and… have to work out and so a whole bunch of other stuff while they’re here too,” Punt said.

Carrie Punt and her family are learning this at Fire Station 3 just off Minnesota Avenue; it’s their neighborhood fire station.

“So we thought we’d come over here for our kids to see that this is another safe place in case something were to ever disastrously happen,” Punt said.

Throughout the week, this and other fire stations across Sioux Falls have been hosting open houses for families to learn more about what it’s like being a firefighter.

“They’re more than welcome to stop in and say ‘hi’ to the crews, and it’s just good interaction between the crews and the community,” Fire Inspector Tyler Tjeerdsma said.

When you enter the station with your family, the lights on the fire truck wont be the only things glowing.

“I mean, just to see the smile on their face and how excited they are just to come into the fire station – it’s just a great feeling,” Tjeerdsma said.

They have the opportunity to ask them any questions about the job.

“We see the trucks driving around in town, zooming past, and my kids ask questions about why we have to pull over and so just to make the kids more aware,” Punt said.

And receive tips that can help you in your own home.

“Talking about smoke detector safety and making a good exit plan and communicating that with your family,” Punt said.

Even after their open house closes, like any kind neighbor.

“Our doors are always open. We are a fire station. We are right in your neighborhoods. These guys they live and work right in your neighborhoods and we just want to be a part of the community,” Tjeerdsma said.

Today the next open houses are at Fire Stations 8 and 9 and they both start at 6:30 p.m. You can find their address and more information by visiting the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Facebook page.