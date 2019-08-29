Fire sprinklers: One installation that could save businesses, homes and lives

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters respond as quickly as they can when duty calls… but sometimes, fire travels even faster. With one simple installation to your home or business, a fire can be extinguished within in seconds.

On Sunday, Rapid City firefighters responded to a bedroom fire at the Palms Apartments. When they got here, the fire was already out, thanks to sprinklers in the unit.

“Fires are becoming more and more deadly and they are faster and more aggressive than ever before and we as fire department just can’t get there in time to save everyone and put that fire out first so we look to fire sprinklers,” Colby said.

Owner Larry Fuss installed these heat triggered fire sprinklers in 2012.

“And then we believed in it so much we put it in our house so now we have it in our house and it makes us sleep better,” Fuss said.

150 people live at the Palms Complex. The sprinklers that went off on Sunday kept everyone safe.

“In the last 15 years, over all of our 3,000 fires that we’ve had and over 60 injuries and fatalities that we’ve had in Rapid City, we’ve only had one injury that happened when there was a fire sprinkler present and that was another medical problem that happened at the same time,” Colby said.

Fuss says these sprinklers are worth every penny.

“It’s a sense of safety, you have door locks, you have fences, you have dogs that bark if there’s a prowler but most of all you have a sprinkler system,” Fuss said.

Fire sprinklers can be installed yourself or with help. To find out how you can have them in your home, we have provided links.