Fire severely damages Huron business, fire chief says

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — A Christmas Eve fire severely damaged Dakota Cycles and Hobbies in Huron, the city’s fire chief Ron Hines said.

The fire was reported at about 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24 at the business on the northwest side of Huron.

Hines said the accidental fire started in the repair area of the shop. Crews from Huron and Cavour were on the scene for about four hours.

The repair area appears to be destroyed, Hines said.

The Dakota Cycles and Hobbies Facebook page said the business has been open for 44 years. It fixes motorcycles and scooters but is also a certified STIHL dealer, as well as offering motorcycle parts and RC plane parts.