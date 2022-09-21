BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cooler weather does not necessarily mean fire season is over. In the Black Hills, fire officials are urging everyone to be careful with any ignition sources.

When conditions are this dry fires, like the one near Neptune Drive, spread quickly. It didn’t take long before officials decided to evacuate people from their homes.

“Even though fuels are pretty dry this time of year, we can still see a pretty active wildfire behavior in our shoulder season at times,” Eric O’Connor, Rapid City Fire Department, said.

That’s why it’s so important for people to remain fire conscience. Jason Virtue with the National Forest Service says Western South Dakota continues to experience a drought.

“So as it sits right now, the Black Hills, pretty much the whole Black Hills is what we would call a moderate drought and we don’t start seeing measurable precip into the near future that’s going to start to climb,” Jason Virtue, Fire Staff Officer, said.

Out here in the Black Hills, fire season is year-round. This is why folks in the area should always be prepared just in case.

There are several ways you can do that, including keeping your grass cut, clearing out your gutters, and keeping your property clean.

“We want people to not only to be prepared in the traditional wildfire season during the summer months but the shoulder seasons as well in the spring and fall,” O’Connor said.

By preparing for fire emergencies and taking steps to prevent wildfires, you can do your part in helping our local fire departments.

To help get your home fire prepared, we’ve included links to the Fire and Life Safety Division in Rapid City.