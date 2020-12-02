Fire safety during Christmas season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Each year, fire departments across the country respond to an average of 160 home fires that started with a Christmas tree.

If you decide to purchase a real Christmas tree, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue recommends a freshly cut, green tree, and that you water it every day. And don’t be afraid to replace your string lights.

“They’re better to upgrade into the newer bulbs, instead of used ones that have been wound up for years and years. Yes, they’re nice and nostalgic, but they’re a fire hazard as well,” SFFR community risk reduction specialist Ryan Cox said.

