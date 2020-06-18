Fire risk levels in Western KELOLAND could increase in a few weeks

THE BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — With warm weather, storms and little moisture, Western KELOLAND may be experiencing higher fire danger in the next few weeks. Crews are currently battling a fire on the Pine Ridge reservation that has burned more than 1,500 acres.

Rockerville Volunteer Fire Chief Gail Schmidt says over the last two years, the Black Hills area has seen a lot of snow, rain and cooler temperatures. This year is different.

“We’re actually below normal for precipitation and we are seeing some above normal temperatures and those are supposed to continue through July and into August, those above normal temps,” Schmidt said.

That means the potential for a wildland fire is higher this year than the last two years.

“Grassland fires, we’ve seen a few of those pop up. You’ve got the fire down in Pine Ridge that’s got many hundreds of acres in size. Ultimately, fire is a concern for us here in Western South Dakota during the summer months,” Schmidt said.

Darren Clabo is the State’s Fire Meteorologist and says if we don’t see precipitation in the next few weeks, the fire danger levels could increase. As of Thursday, the fire risk is at a moderate level in the central Black Hills area.

“It’s this time of the year that we need to get the good rainfall to carry us through the drier summer and fall months, and we are not seeing that precipitation, and so we are kind of seeing a drought situation for the Black Hills and Western South Dakota,” Clabo said.

Clabo is in southern Colorado right now, helping fight fires there.

“Southern Colorado, Southwestern Colorado is exceptionally dry, severe drought conditions. They had some lightning storms come through this last weekend without a lot of rain and started a few wildfires, so they are in a dire situation,” Clabo said.

One reason why South Dakota isn’t experiencing a severe drought yet is because the grass hasn’t dried out. In the next few weeks that could change.

About 40%-50% percent of wildfires are caused by humans. The State’s Fire Meteorologist says the best way to prevent a fire from starting is by being aware that conditions are dry in the state and even the smallest fire can quickly spread.