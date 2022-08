SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Bureau of Reclamation and Game Fish and Parks are implementing fire restrictions at the Belle Fourche Reservoir due to the dry weather conditions.

This comes after Butte County implemented its own set of fire restrictions. The restrictions include no campfires, cooking only in elevated grills or propane stoves and vehicles are only allowed on graveled roads or roads clear of vegetation.

The restrictions are in place until further notice.