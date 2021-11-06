Fire rescue says it handled minor fire at apartment Friday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were no reported injuries in an apartment fire reported at 8:35 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, on the 1900 block of East Rice Street, Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue said in a news release.

A fire with smoke in hallway was reported. Firefighters found light smoke in the second story hallway and a small fire in one of the apartments, according to the news release. Fire rescue said in the release that no one was in the apartment and a very minor fire extension was found.

The fire was put out about 10 minutes after firefighters arrived.

All occupants had left the building prior to the fire department’s arrival, According to the news release, one occupant reported shortness of breath, but was not transported after medical assessment.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind residents to have a fire escape plan and to check smoke detectors for proper operation.