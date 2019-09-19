Fire Rescue offering open house for deaf community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue wants to improve communication lines with the deaf and hard of hearing community.

Firefighters will be hosting an open house next Wednesday night. The main reason is to let people know about these free devices that can be installed in their homes at no cost.

Posted by Sioux Falls Fire Rescue on Thursday, September 19, 2019

“We’ve got two new detectors that we offer for the deaf community. One is a strobe detector so if the smoke detector goes off, there’s a bright strobe light on there that flashes,” fire inspector Tyler Tjeerdsma said.

The other is a bed shaker. The open house will take place at Station 3 at 37th and Minnesota at 7 p.m. Firefighters and interpreters will also be on hand to give tours of the station and talk about other fire safety topics.