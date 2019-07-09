Crews continue to battle fire at Matr’s Garage in Colton

UPDATED: 11:18 a.m.

COLTON, S.D. (KELO) — Crews from seven different fire departments continue to battle a blaze at Matr’s Garage near the intersection of 4th Street and Main Avenue in Colton.

According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, one person was working inside the building with a piece of equipment when a spark started the fire. The building was engulfed in flames and there were no injuries.

Fire departments responding are Colton, Dell Rapids, Baltic, Lyons, Crooks, Hartford and Chester.

10:14 a.m.

COLTON, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews are fighting a fire on Main Avenue in Colton Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at a service station around 9 a.m. Multiple agencies responded to the fire.