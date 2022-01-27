Fire officials investigating cause of house fire on Indiana Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls firefighters are looking into the cause of a house fire that happened Wednesday night.

Crews were alerted of a fire in the 5400 block of North Indiana Avenue around 10 p.m. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the home.

Those first on scene, determined the fire was coming from the back of the house. Officials say firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames and enter the home to make sure everyone was out of the home.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says crews had the fire under control in 20 minutes.

No injuries from residents or firefighters were reported.