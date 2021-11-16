Fire officials in the Black Hills urge everyone to be extra fire cautious this week

BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — Strong winds and dry weather led to a red flag warning in parts of western South Dakota today.

During a red flag warning, some of the smallest fires could ignite a dangerous situation.

“While it’s not necessarily hot, the humidity is falling and the wind is really high. And out here our fires are wind driven fires so when that wind really comes up, that can cause issues for controlling fires and things like that,” Eagan said.

That’s why fire meteorologist Shane Eagan with the National Weather Service says people should be extra careful.

“It doesn’t take much, you might be doing something that otherwise wouldn’t be an issue. But it only takes one spark to get out of control,” Eagen said.

The red flag warning was issued from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. Although, dangerous fire conditions could continue throughout the week.

“Any fires that might start today those are going to potentially prolonged and be a little bit harder for us to put out because of the dry conditions and the winds and so all of that will carry into the rest of the week so we are just going to ask everybody to be extra cautious until we get moisture and ultimately changed weather conditions,” Chief Gail Schmidt, Rockerville VFD, said.

Firefighters at the local departments, like Rockerville always stay ready during days like this.

“We’re super aware of the conditions and we’re prepared. We’re in the Black Hills, we fight fire 365 days out of the year for the most part unless we have snow on the ground and even then we end up fighting fires,” Chief Schmidt said.

According to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, winds will finally slow down Wednesday night. But temperatures will rise throughout the week.