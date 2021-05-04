Fire officials ask the public to take major precaution during this year’s fire season

THE BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lack of moisture coupled with warming temperatures means the fire danger is looking bad for this summer.

Darren Clabo, the State Fire Meteorologist says that the drought we are seeing here in South Dakota is being seen in places across the nation which could mean that we could have limited resources if a major fire broke out here.

“It’s not just going to be the resources that could be potentially strained in South Dakota but I think it’s going to be another very active fire season nationwide. So a lot of our local firefighters are probably be heading out West to fight big fires,” Clabo said.

This is also a concern for local fire departments like Rockerville.

“So based on the predicted outlooks for the summer that drought is going to continue for us. That’s the prediction and we are going to see higher than normal temperatures and lower than normal rain and moisture conditions,” Chief Schmidt said.

Fire Chief Gail Schmidt says that’s why it’s extremely important for the public to take precautions. Like being aware of ignition sources and making sure your home is prepared for a fire.

“If these conditions do pan out and we do start to see some of these larger wildfires, we are going to need help from the public is what we are going to need,” Cheif Schmidt said.

“If we can mitigate the ignition sources, especially those human-caused ignitions that’s going to be the biggest thing,” Clabo said.

To see ways you can fire proof your home and prevent wildfires, we’ve included these links.