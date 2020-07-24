Fire near Black Elk Peak at 7.6 acres and 50% contained

BLACK ELK PEAK, S.D. (KELO) — Fire crews continue to monitor and work to contain a wildfire near Black Elk Peak in the Black Hills.

On Friday afternoon, the U.S. Forest Service posted an update on the fire, which was reported first on Wednesday and has been determined to have started from a lightning strike on Monday. According to the post, crews stayed overnight Thursday monitoring the fire. It is estimated to be at 7.6 acres and as of 8 p.m. Thursday, was 50% contained.

Three helicopters are being used to secure and improve lines along the perimeter. Forest authorities say the fire is burning heavy dead and downed timber in a steep and remote terrain.

An emergency closure has been put in place for the Black Elk Wilderness, which includes Black Elk Peak Trail #9 and other trails in the area. Authorities remind the public they should not enter the area until the order has been lifted.