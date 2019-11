SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Following a crash on Interstate 229 that killed a Sioux Falls teen and seriously injured another we are taking a closer look at that stretch of interstate and the impact winter weather can have.

According to Travis Dressen, with the Department of Transportation, he says one of the most common crashes in South Dakota are single vehicle run off the road crashes. Back in 2014, crews started putting a high friction surface treatment on sections of roadways in Sioux Falls.