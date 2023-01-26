SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Dean Lanier fire marshal with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, says had there been a working smoke alarm in the room where a fire started this week, a victim “likely” would have survived.

Three days after the fire, investigators are releasing new information about what happened inside a central Sioux Falls apartment building, but there are still questions.

“Fire investigators determined that the fire started in the bed of a second-story unit, and the ignition source remains undetermined,” Lanier said.

Police say they do know the fire was not suspicious.

“Our arson investigators work closely with the Fire Rescue to try to determine what happened, and essentially we do that because police investigate crimes,” Sioux Falls Police Department spokesperson Sam Clemens said.

The bedroom where the fire started was where they found the victim: a 54-year-old man who a neighbor says was a “sweet guy.”

“One key note is that there were smoke alarms in the building, but no active smoke alarms in the unit on fire,” Lanier said.

Lanier says the victim might have survived if a working smoke alarm had been in place.

“Based on those conditions, it is likely they would have,” Lanier said. “We’re just not capable of identifying what happened and when. Those are issues that we’re not going to be able to pin down.”

If you don’t have a working smoke alarm in your home, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to help. The fire department installs free alarms; unfortunately, the service won’t happen immediately right now.

“If you call in now and ask for smoke alarm service at your home, due to the market and the amount of supplies we have with smoke alarms right now, it’s going to take a little while, so we ask for your patience,” Lanier said.

Lanier says that even just a little smoke can be dangerous for someone in a fire at home.