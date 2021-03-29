Fire in Rapid City prompts evacuations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Evacuations are underway in Rapid City due to a growing fire.

The Rapid City Fire Department reports the fire is in the Schroeder Road area, four miles west of the city.

High winds blowing out of the west are pushing the fire east in the Nemo area. Evacuations in the Westberry Trails area are underway.

As it is a very active and dangerous scene, law enforcement requests people stay out of the area and use alternate routes.

Map of approximate location:



Smoky skies from fire west of Rapid City | Sydney Thorson

KELOLAND’s Sydney Thorson is with Rapid City firefighters as they respond. She shared this video from the scene where you can see heavy smoke and hear the wind blowing.

Firefighters were responding as of 10 a.m. mountain time.

We are receiving several calls about a fire in the area. We do have crews on scene assisting with the blaze. Smoke will be visible from the west side of town. The fire is in the Schroeder Road area. Remember fire danger is extreme today, be vigilant! — Rapid City Fire Dept (@RapidCityFire) March 29, 2021

Fire danger is high today; people are asked to vigilant. Winds are moving at up to 60 miles per hour in the Rapid City area. Strong winds along with warmer temperatures are creating the dangerous conditions.

Look for the latest in this story as new information is confirmed.