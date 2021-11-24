Fire in Rapid City damages three homes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Rapid City are investigating a structure fire that happened Wednesday morning in the 1500 block of East Saint Patrick Street.

The Rapid City Fire Department says a medic team was responding to a separate call when they noticed smoke coming from a trailer court. Upon the arrival of the fire department, authorities found a trailer fully engulfed in flames.

The trailer to the front of the fully engulfed trailer also caught fire and the trailer behind it had smoke damage. A vehicle out front of the trailer also caught on fire. The three homes were evacuated.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.