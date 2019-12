SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — Investigators say a fire in Sioux County, Iowa on Sunday night caused $750,000 worth of damage to a shed.

Firefighters were called to the farm near Rock Valley around 7:30 p.m. Authorities say the building had hay bales and dairy equipment, however, no animals were in the shed at the time.

No humans or livestock were hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.