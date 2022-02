SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — First responders in Sioux Falls were kept busy overnight when a car crashed into a home.

Crews were called to a home in the area of South Liberty Place around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Sioux Falls Police tells KELOLAND News that the car caught fire after the crash. The home also caught fire.

One person suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.