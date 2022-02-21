MISSION, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in southern South Dakota are investigating the cause of a fire in Mission Sunday night.

Mission Volunteer Fire and Rescue says crews from multiple departments were called to a building on Main Street just after 5 p.m.

It contained a coffee shop, building products store, and lumberyard. Officials say the building is a total loss.

Fire officials tell KELOLAND News that crews were still on scene at 12:30 this morning but had the fire under control .

So far, no injuries have been reported.