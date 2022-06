RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Fire Department is investigating after a fire destroyed a house on Monday.

Firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Range View Circle around 11:30 a.m. MT. Crews first on scene saw smoke and flames coming from the garage.

Courtesy Rapid City Fire Department

Officials say the fire spread to the rest of the home and the attic.

The fire department says the fire was put out in around 15 minutes.

No one was hurt.