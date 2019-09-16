Fire destroys mobile home in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in Rapid City had a busy Sunday night, after a fire broke out at a home in the eastern part of town.

According to the Rapid City Fire Department, it happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The fire was in a mobile home near east Saint Patrick Street.

Officials say when first responders got there the mobile home was completely covered in flames and those flames were getting close to the homes nearby.

People in the homes next door were evacuated just in case.

Crews were able to stop the fire, but then they couldn’t locate the people who lived there.

Around two hours later, the fire department tweeted that they were able to find them and they were safe.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The people who were evacuated were able to go back into their homes Sunday night.