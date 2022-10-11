CALLAWAY, Minn. — Fire has destroyed the main lodge at a popular ski resort in northwestern Minnesota.

Officials say the main building at Maplelag, which caught fire Monday morning, is expected to be declared a total loss.

The cause of the fire near Callaway, in Becker County, is under investigation.

This is the second time in 23 years that a fire has burned the lodge. In December 1999, the resort’s main building was destroyed by a late-night fire.

The Richards family, which owns the resort, closed it for the winter and rebuilt, just as they plan to do once again.