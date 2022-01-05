Fire destroys house; Motor home catches fire; Both in Rapid City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City firefighters put out a motor home fire that spread to a semi in a fire reported at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, the fire department said on its Facebook page.

The fire was reported on the 1,000 block of North Turbine Drive. First units found the back end of a motor home fully engulfed.

A motor home fire on Jan. 4 in Rapid City. Photo courtesy of the Rapid City Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Firefighters also responded to a residential fire reported at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, that destroyed a house on the 4,000 block of Milehigh Avenue.

The fire had already spread into the rafters and attic when firefighters arrived, the fire department said. Once the fire reached those areas it could spread quickly.

Firefighters attacked the fire from the front and back of the house and stopped the progress.

There were no injuries but a cat was saved after being administered oxygen by medics.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the family.