Fire Destroys Hosmer Machine Shop

HOSMER, SOUTH DAKOTA - An overnight fire destroyed a machine shop in the town of Hosmer, in Edmunds County.

The building, located on Railroad Avenue, was fully engulfed as crews fought the fire late Friday night.

The owner was in a living quarters inside the building. We're told he got out safely.

Nobody was hurt. The shop is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

