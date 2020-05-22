Fire destroys home Friday afternoon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A family is without a home after a fire in rural Lincoln County.

Lincoln County emergency manager Harold Timmerman says a call came in around 1:15 Friday afternoon.

A passer by noticed flames coming from a house at on Woodsong Place southeast of Sioux Falls.

Timmerman says the residents had left Friday morning and were out of town when the fire started. He says the house is a total loss.

The fire marshal will be on scene on Saturday to try and determine the cause of the fire.

Crews from Sioux Falls, Split Rock, Canton, Tea and Larchwood all responded to the fire.

Neighbors have set up a GoFundMe for the family.