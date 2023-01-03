SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A garage and two vehicles were destroyed in a Jan. 2 fire on the 1700 block of Baylor Street in Vermillion, the local fire department said.

The Vermillion Fire Department said in a news release the fire was reported at 2:32 p.m. Firefighters said smoke was coming from the attached garage of a two-story home. There was heavy fire in the garage but the fire was quickly put out.

The house had minor smoke and water damage. The occupants had all evacuated before the fire department arrived.