Fire destroys Central City business

CENTRAL CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a business in Central City over the weekend.

According to the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to Stretch’s Glass for reports of a fire around 4:30 a.m. MST.

Officials posted pictures of the fire on their Facebook page. You can see part of the building collapsed and heavy smoke in the photos.

Courtesy Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department

The department says the building is a total loss. Crews from Lead, Spearfish, and Whitewood were also called in to help.