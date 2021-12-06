Fire destroys Central City business

CENTRAL CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a business in Central City over the weekend.
According to the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to Stretch’s Glass for reports of a fire around 4:30 a.m. MST.
Officials posted pictures of the fire on their Facebook page. You can see part of the building collapsed and heavy smoke in the photos.
The department says the building is a total loss. Crews from Lead, Spearfish, and Whitewood were also called in to help.