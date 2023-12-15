DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — A Black Hills restaurant known for burgers and fries is no more.

Fire stations were called to Sugar Shack just outside of Deadwood around 11 o’clock Wednesday night.

All that remains of the building after this week’s fire is the sign.

“Our mutual aid partners were really key in getting this contained and held to just one structure and no injuries, so it really showed teamwork on that whole group,” Silver City Fire Chief Philip Schlief said.

The Silver City Volunteer Fire Department acted as quickly as they could and were aided by nine other volunteer firefighter departments, both from Pennington County and Lawrence County. They helped maintain this fire and bring it down, to stop the spread from going any further.

“And we’re very sad, because that was one of the first places we went when we moved here, and we went there all the time; we loved it. The employees were great, the owner was great, the food was great. It’s really sad,” local Jen Masters said.

Masters lives close by and is thankful nobody was hurt and that the departments were quick to the scene.

“That is a concern living in the forest. It’s like if the trees catch on fire what are we gonna do, but just how everyone got together and worked together. All the departments working together to put the fire out and contain it, gives us a lot of confidence,” Masters said.

The life of a volunteer firefighter means you could get the call at any time.

“We were sleeping, or getting ready to go to sleep. So pager goes off and that’s what we do. You know what, we answer it and when somebody is having their worst day, we wanna try and make it a little bit better for them,” Schlief said.

The Sugar Shack already has said they plan to rebuild as soon as they can and currently have a Go Fund Me page set up.