RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Fire Department responded to a call at the Material Recovery Facility at the city landfill on Thursday evening after a fire alarm was triggered.

According to a Twitter post by the department, heavy brown smoke was seen coming from within the building when the crew arrived.

Courtesy: RCFD

The post went on to note that resources were limited due to the volume of calls that in the city at the time. “The crews on this call had just cleared their third car fire of the day before going straight to the landfill fire,” it read.

Front end loaders had been used to break up the trash inside the facility so that it could be sprayed with water in order to fully extinguish the flames. The RCFD says around 40 tons of trash was burning, and that crews were on hand for about four hours.

The post finished with a message from the Solid Waste Division asking the public to not place lithium batteries, hot coals, hot liquids, fireworks or other combustible or flammable items in the trash.