Fire departments across KELOLAND honor 9/11 firefighters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fire departments across KELOLAND are honoring firefighters and first responders who died 20 years ago during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The Brookings Fire Department climbed 343 steps at Dana J Dykhouse Stadium, while the Rapid City Fire Department held a private ceremony to remember the 343 firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

Many fire departments in KELOLAND have shared photos of fire trucks with flags and other memorials. You can view the photos in a slideshow below.