Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) –Rapid City’s Fire Department kicked off this year with its Paramedic Program.

The Paramedic Program allows EMTs to move up the highest level they can in their field.

“Our department is a very progressive department. We always wanna be our best, do our best. The individuals who are the EMTs they do. When they get on scene they want to perform to the highest level possible, and being a paramedic is one of those,” Program Director Capt. Jason Reitz said.

“It’s incredible, it’s a great opportunity. We’re fortunate enough to have a fire department that supports us, that will take us off the floor so that we can focus solely on the paramedic program and support us all the way through it,” RCFD FM1 Emilio Fischer said.

This Paramedic Program hosted by the Rapid City Fire Department is a 10-month long course that has five months of classroom work here at Uptown Rapid City and then five months of field work traveling to local medical facilities.

Being prepared in Rapid City is a must with the high amount of tourists the city brings in.

“Rest assured that we know when they are in our district and our response area, we’re able to provide the highest level of care to everybody who comes through our areas,” Reitz said.

“I mean people in general should want to better themselves, and as employees of the fire department, even the outside members, I feel like it’s best that we improve our own skills to better help the people that need our help,” Fischer said.

The Rapid City Fire Department is one of the few departments that is fully accredited with its own Paramedic Program in the Nation.