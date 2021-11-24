Fire danger still exists even in late November

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just because it’s late November, doesn’t mean we’re done with the fire danger.



We saw that yesterday in Lincoln County when crews had to scramble to get a field fire under control in the high wind.

This is what firefighters were up against yesterday in a cornfield south of Sioux Falls.

“It was in a burn area, a burn pit that had been going for awhile and they thought the fire was almost out but the wind got a hold of it a little bit and got into a cornfield,” Harold Timmerman Lincoln County Emergency Manager said.

The corn was already harvested, so the farmer didn’t lose his crop. But even so, flames can still spread quickly in the corn stubble.

“Even though it’s harvested and think it won’t burn, it does burn well, when we have the conditions like we do now, even though the ground may be muddy, the fuels on top are dry and they’ll burn just like they have gas on them,” Timmerman said.

While looks can be deceiving, the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning yesterday alerting people to be careful with any type of outdoor burning.

Yesterday’s record setting temperatures combined with strong winds, made conditions just ripe enough for something like this to take hold.

“Even though we started the fall wet, we dried things out, we could use some precipitation whether it falls in the form of rain or snow, snow is not entirely a bad thing,” KELO TV meteorologist Scot Mundt said.

But until that snow flies….

“Be very careful when you’re burning anything,” Timmerman said.

…let scenes like this be a reminder that the fire danger still exists.

“On these windy days we could easily see high fire danger again,” Mundt said.

Timmerman says if you start a fire and it damages somebody else’s property you can be held liable